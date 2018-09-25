Last-hour buying lifts equity indices 1% higher, Nifty regains 11,000 mark

After criss-crossing between the red and the green throughout the day, the key Indian equity indices closed nearly one per cent higher on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended nearly 350 points higher, and the NSE Nifty50 was able to regain the 11,000 mark.

Healthy buying activity was witnessed in banking, auto and healthcare stocks, analysts said.

Although the session was largely volatile, buying picked up in the last hour of trade, which helped the indices close on a positive note.

At 3.30 p.m., the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,067.45 points, higher by 100.05 points or 0.91 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE Sensex which had opened at 36,350.25 points, closed at 36,652.06 points, up 347.04 points or 0.96 per cent from its previous close of 36,305.02 points.

It touched an intra-day high of 36,705.79 points and a low of 36,064.10 points.