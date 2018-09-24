Rahul Gandhi has no facts, evidence against govt over Rafale deal: Javadekar

Jaipur, Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Rahul Gandhi as a “directionless leader” and said the Congress president has no facts no evidence against government over the Rafale deal.

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

“Rahul Gandhi is a directionless leader. Only allegations cannot make someone corrupt. Gandhi has no facts or evidence (in his allegations),” he told reporters on his arrival to the city Monday.

The HRD minister said there were evidences and proof when there were allegations (against former UPA government) over coal scam.

The minister also visited Motidungari Ganesh temple with health minister Kalicharan Saraf before attending higher education and human resource conclave.