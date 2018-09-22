Centre devoted significant efforts to enhance connectivity: Modi

Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Centre has devoted significant efforts to enhance connectivity all over the country.

“Connectivity is at the core of all round development. Our government has devoted significant efforts to enhance connectivity all over the nation,” the Prime Minister said after inaugurating the Jharsuguda airport.

Jharsuguda became the second operational airport of Odisha to provide necessary connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi under the UDAN regional airport development scheme.

Modi also named the airport after noted freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

“This airport in Jharsuguda is well located to serve the needs of the people of Odisha. This is going to be the second airport in the state. While being happy this airport is opening, we also need to wonder why it took so many years for a second airport in Odisha.”

He said India’s aviation sector is being transformed rapidly and this augurs well for 125 crore Indians.

Modi said the airport will help industries to accelerate their business in the state.

“After programmes in Talcher, I am glad I am here in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the airport and other development projects. These development works will greatly benefit the people of Odisha.”

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also flagged off the first flight from Jharsuguda airport and dedicated Garjanbahal open cast mines project and Jharsuguda-Sardega railway line in Sundargarh district and commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mine of NTPC.

Jharsuguda Airport has been developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore with Rs 75 crores contribution from the Odisha government.

Spread across over 1,027.5 acres of land, the area of terminal building of the airport is 4,000 sqm.

The airport has been developed for all weather operations including night operations for A-320 type of aircraft.