Being Bhoomi was torture: Aditi Rao Hydari

Mumbai, Actress Aditi Rao Hydari had a harrowing time playing a rape victim in “Bhoomi”, and says it was disturbing to be part of such a movie.

“Being #Bhoomi was torture! One of the most disturbing experiences I’ve had,” Aditi expressed in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Omung Kumar’s drama revolved around a father who takes revenge after his daughter is gang-raped. The film was Sanjay Dutt’s comeback vehicle after he was released from the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2016.

“But I found a rainbow every day, thanks to Sanjay Dutt Sir my BFG… Thank you for the laughter and my favourite food. Thank you Omung Kumar and Vanita (his wife) for your patience and guidance… This was tough, but special,” she added.

The film explored a sensitive subject, but failed to appeal to the critics and the audiences.

It opened in September last year.