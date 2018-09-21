Shah visits ‘Shadani Darbar’ in Raipur

Raipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Friday visited ‘Shadani Darbar’, a popular religious place associated with the Sindhi community here.

After arriving on a day-long visit to the Chhattisagarh capital this afternoon, Shah directly went to ‘Shadani Darbar’, located near Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP’s office on the outskirts of Raipur.

He also met the people of the Sindhi community as part of the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ outreach campaign and sought their support in the upcoming polls.

Shah’s visit to the religious site in the poll-bound Chhattisagarh is being seen as an attempt to woo Sindhis, a business community which is present in significant numbers in almost all the major towns of the state, including Raipur.

Srichand Sundarani, the BJP MLA from the Raipur North constituency, is the lone legislator from the Sindhi community in the state.

According to political observers, the community is seeking better representation in the assembly and attempting to get more poll nominations from both the ruling BJP and the Congress this time.

The state, where the BJP is in power since 2003, is slated to go to the polls by the year-end.