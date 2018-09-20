BJP controlling media: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP for “controlling the media” by filing police cases against journalists. Kejriwal levelled the allegation following a BJP worker’s complaint against several journalists for reporting that he washed a party MP’s feet and drank the dirty water.

On Monday, a video clip had gone viral, showing Jharkhand BJP worker Pawan Kumar Sah washing MP Nishikant Dubey’s feet at a function in Godda district and drinking the collected water. Sah alleged that he was being “hounded” by reporters since then.

“Every day, people from TV channels call me and threaten me with derogatory words. They are continuously trying to damage my image in social circles and this has affected my health,” Sah complained to Godda police.

Kejriwal’s reaction came on Twitter after Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, shared a copy of Sah’s complaint.

“So far, the BJP was controlling the media by controlling advertisers and through money. But now, it seems it has decided to file police cases against the media if it dares to question the shameful acts of its MPs,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal said.

Tejashwi Yadav wrote on Twitter: “Instead of apologising for his shameful conduct, Dubey (getting his dirty feet washed by a poor man who then drank that water) is bullying and trying to intimidate people in the media and social media through cases through his proxies.”