Trade tensions dent indices; equities slip for third consecutive day

Broadly negative global cues on the back of escalation in trade tensions dragged the key Indian equity indices into the red on Wednesday.

On a provisional basis, the two key indices closed in the negative territory for the third consecutive session, with the S&P BSE Sensex losing over 150 points.

Additionally, the NSE Nifty50 dropped around 50 points to end below the 11,300 mark.

Sector-wise, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, FMCG and consumer durables counters.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider NSE Nifty50 provisionally closed at 11,234.35 points, lower by 44.55 points or 0.39 per cent from the previous close of 11,278.90 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 37,432.93 points, provisionally closed at 37,121.22 points, lower by 169.45 points or 0.45 per cent from the previous close of 37,290.67 points.

It touched a high of 37,530.63 points and a low of 37,062.69 points during the day’s trade.