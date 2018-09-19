Pakistan court suspends jail terms of Sharifs

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday suspended the prison sentences of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar in a corruption case.

Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb gave the ruling on petitions filed by the three challenging the July verdict against them, Geo News reported.

Justice Minallah quashed the sentences handed to them by Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir. Sharif, Maryam and Safdar had been sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year respectively for owning London properties disproportionate to their sources of income.

Ordering their release, the judges also directed the three to submit bail bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each.