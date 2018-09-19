‘Khoobsurat’ was an unforgettable experience, says Sonam

DayAfter

As Shashanka Ghosh’s “Khoobsurat” completed four years on Wednesday, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja became nostalgic and called the film an “unforgettable experience”.

Sonam shared a short video in which she is seen living some fun moments with her co-stars Kirron Kher and Fawad Khan.

“‘Khoobsurat’ was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming,” she added.

Produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur, “Khoobsurat” is a fairytale love story that revolves around the character Mili (Sonam) who falls in love with a young prince (Fawad).