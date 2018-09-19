Former Malaysian PM arrested, to face fresh charges

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was arrested on Wednesday to face fresh corruption charges related to scandal-hit state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the Malaysia’s anti-graft body said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement that Najib will be held overnight and charged on Thursday in connection with a 2.6 billion Malaysian Ringgit ($628 million) sum deposited into his bank account from the 1MDB investment fund, the New Strait Times reported.

The MACC will assist the police to record Najib’s statement in the money laundering investigation before the former Prime Minister is brought to Kuala Lumpur Sessions court on Thursday, the statement added.

On September 10, Najib released documents to support his claim that the controversial 2.6 billion Ringgit deposited into his bank account was a donation from Saudi royalty.

The former Prime Minister is facing seven criminal charges over funds belonging to SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB, totalling 42 million Ringgit: Three criminal breach of trust charges, three for money laundering and one for abuse of power.

Najib has maintained his innocence and said his trial in February 2019 was the “best chance” for him to clear his name.