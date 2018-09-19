Congress demands urgent probe by CAG into Rafale scam

Continuing its campaign on Rafale deal, a Congress delegation on Wednesday met the Comptroller and Auditor General seeking an “urgent probe” into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Modi government.

“A delegation of Congress leadership has met the CAG and his senior colleagues. We have given a detailed memorandum along with the enclosures which very clearly and conclusively establish the irregularities,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told the media here.

He said the enclosures included the “acts of commission and omission” by the government, specially what it alleged was the arbitrary decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale purchase and cutting out the HAL from the deal.

“We hope that the matter will be urgently looked into by CAG which has the constitutional mandate. And a report will come to Parliament well in time in this particular scam as it has international ramification,” he said.

Besides Sharma, the delegation included senior party leaders A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mukul Vasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla and Vivek Tankha.

The government has denied all the allegations.