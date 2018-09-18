Class 10 student gang raped in Dehradun boarding school

The principal and two other officials of a boarding school here in Uttarakhand were arrested on Tuesday after a Class 10 girl student accused them of suppressing the matter of her gang rape by senior students in August, police said.

Four students of the school have also been detained for questioning. The two other school officials arrested are the administrator and the hostel warden.

The victim, who lives with her elder sister in the girls hostel, has alleged that a school official tried to spike her drink with medicines to terminate her pregnancy after the rape.

The 16-year-old has said that on the eve of Independence Day, on the pretext of preparations for an August 15 event, the four senior boys sexually assaulted her.

The police said the matter came to light after the victim complained to her sister.

The school has been accused of trying to suppress the matter, first by requesting the girl not to take the matter ahead and then by trying to mix drugs into her drinks for abortion, an officer said.

The girl has since recorded her statement before a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in the presence of officials of the Child Welfare Department of the Uttarakhand government.

The girl has named four students of Class 12 who allegedly raped her.