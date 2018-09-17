Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile

Saudi Arabia on Sunday intercepted a missile fired from Yemen toward the border city of Jazan, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The latest attack has brought the number of missiles shot from Yemen targeting various Saudi cities to 197, Xinhua reported.

Turki Al Maliki, spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said the missile was launched by Houthi militias from Yemen’s Saada Governorate at 4:49 p.m. and destroyed by the Saudi air forces.

Although the frequency of the missile attacks has increased recently, most of them were intercepted and destroyed without causing injuries.

Saudi Arabia has been targeted by Yemeni Houthi rebels for having been leading a war against them since 2015. The Houthis say their missile attacks were launched in response to the coalition airstrikes on Houthi-controlled lands in Yemen.