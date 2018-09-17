Ronaldo scores Serie A goal, Juventus’ winning streak continues

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A goal on Sunday, then went on to make it a brace as he led Juventus to a 2-1 win against Sassuolo, extending the Italian league leader’s winning streak.

Ronaldo had not scored in his first three Serie A games with Juventus, but on Sunday did not disappoint coach Massimiliano Allegri, who had said at a press conference on the eve of the clash that the former Real Madrid forward would score against Sassuolo, reports Efe news.

The Portuguese star made good on Allegri’s prediction when he scored five minutes into the second half, after Juve had failed to translate their dominance in the first half onto the scoreboard.

After a 320-minute drought, Ronaldo punished Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari for bizarrely heading the ball into the post from close range, seemingly trying to clear a corner kick.

Ronaldo collected the ricocheted ball and put it in the wide open goal, then doubled his tally 15 minutes later on a left-footed shot that got past goalkeeper Andrea Consigli.

He had a few golden opportunities to make it a hat-trick, but it was Sassuolo’s Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar who found the back of the net one minute into second-half stoppage time.

After the win, Juventus maintains its Serie A lead with 12 points, having a three-point advantage ahead of second-placed Napoli.