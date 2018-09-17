Rahul Gandhi kicks off MP poll campaign

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived here for a roadshow as part of his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh.

He was received at the Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and other party leaders.

He started the roadshow from Lalghati Chowk in an open bus near the airport. He will pass through old city areas before reaching BHEL Dussehra Maidan. The roadshow will cover around 18 km. He will address party workers at 4 p.m.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due this year along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.