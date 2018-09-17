Priyanka Chopra kisses ‘baby’ Nick Jonas on birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photograph kissing her fiance Nick Jonas, whom she fondly calls “baby”, on his 26th birthday.

Jonas turned 26 on Sunday, and Priyanka, who is currently Dallas with the pop star shared a photograph of herself planting a kiss on Jonas’s cheek.

“Happy birthday baby,” she captioned the image.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who is Priyanka’s cousin, tweeted: “Happy birthday Nick! Nick Jonas, this year love and lady luck is sorted, so now I can only wish you all the happiness in the world! Throwback to the first family picture we all ever took.”

Priyanka and Nick, along with their families and close friends, had gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony, on August 18.

Nick left for the US with his family a day later, while Priyanka went back to shooting her new Hindi film “The Sky Is Pink”.