Approach HC for CBI probe into assault cases, SC tells Agnivesh

The Supreme Court on Monday asked social activist Swami Agnivesh to approach the High Court for a probe by the CBI or the NIA into attacks on him in Jharkhand and Delhi.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao also asked the social activist to approach the competent authority in the central government for security.

“We can’t prevent threats to ourselves, how can we prevent these to you? People threat us also,” the bench said when counsel Mehmood Pracha sought prevention of attacks on his client.

Pracha said that Agnivesh had been attacked twice — first in Jharkhand and then in Delhi — and that his safety should be ensured.

He urged the two FIRs be clubbed and the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency.

The counsel contended that Agnivesh doesn’t expect a fair police investigation and hence the probe should be transferred to the CBI.

The court replied: “How can it be a part of CBI jurisdiction? How can we assume that there won’t be a fair investigation?”

Agnivesh, 79, was abused and assaulted on July 17 in Jharkhand’s Pakur by a mob which, he claimed, comprised members of a BJP-affiliated youth group.

He was also shown black flags for making alleged anti-Hindu remarks earlier and provoking the tribals.

On August 17, Agnivesh was again abused and thrashed outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi when he went there to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose body was lying in state for the people to pay homage.