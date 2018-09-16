Left sweeps JNUSU polls

The United Left alliance on Sunday won all the four top posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), with the ABVP way behind.

The JNUSU Election Committee announced that N. Sai Balaji, Sarika Chaudhary, Aejaz Ahmad Rather and Amutha of the Left alliance had been elected to the President, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary respectively.

In this year’s annual union election, a total of 5,170 votes were cast on Friday, marking a 70 per sent turnout, a steep hike from last year’s 58.69 per cent.