Indian rocket lifts off with two earth observation satellites from UK

Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) lifted off successfully with two British satellites, NovaSAR and S1-4, from the rocket port here on Sunday night.

The PSLV-CA (Core Alone) version, standing 44.4 metres tall and weighing 230.4 tonnes, with thick orange flame at its tail lighting up the night skies rose up at 10.08 p.m. from the first launch pad.

The rocketport here has two launch pads.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after 17 minutes, 44 seconds following the PSLV lift-off, the two earth observation satellites will be launched into a 583 km sun synchronous orbit.

NovaSAR weighing 445 kg is a S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

S1-4 weighing 444 kg is a high resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for disaster monitoring.

Two satellites aboard the PSLV belong to Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (SSTL), UK, and is carried under commercial arrangement with Antrix Corp Ltd – the commercial arm of ISRO.