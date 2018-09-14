Xiaomi to undergo internal restructuring: Report

Aiming to recruit new talent and strengthen its core, Xiaomi would undergo internal restructuring, its Founder and Chief Executive Lei Jun has announced.

The Beijing-headquartered company’s internal restructuring would make way for 10 new business units — four hardware units, four Internet services units, one technology platform and an e-commerce platform.

“It will also increase the efficiency of each department and build strong career progression, allowing us to develop younger talent and provide them with opportunities to shine,” Lei wrote in a letter to Xiaomi staff, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Friday.

“The company’s organisational shake-up comes at a time when the governance of Chinese companies is under the spotlight,” the report added.

One of the new departments would oversee recruitments, promotion and training while the other would be tasked with managing the firm’s development strategy as well as monitoring the progress of individual business units.

“Without experienced soldiers, there is no succession. Without new troops, there is no future. We need to groom and develop a large group of young managerial talent.. to manage the troops. Let every capable and ambitious young person learn to battle and grow quickly on the battlefield,” Lei added in the letter to the employees.

Recently, Chinese e-tailer Alibaba’s Executive Chairman Jack Ma announced his plans to resign after a 12-month transition period, handing over the reins to Daniel Zhang, current Chief Executive of Alibaba Group Holding.

Alibaba Group said that on its 20th anniversary on September 10, 2019, its Chief Executive Daniel Zhang, 46, will take charge as the new Chairman.