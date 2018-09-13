Most US voters oppose Trump’s impeachment: Poll

The majority of US voters said they would not like to see Congress begin impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

The American voters, by a 56 to 36 per cent margin, said they didn’t want Congress to take action against the president, a Quinnipiac University National Poll found.

“American voters don’t want Congress to tell President Donald Trump, ‘You’re fired!’ by serving him with articles of impeachment,” Xinhua quoted Tim Malloy, Assistant Director of the poll, as saying.

However, Congress should be more of a check on Trump, most US voters agree, by 58 to 27 per cent.

In races for the US House of Representatives nationwide, American voters back Democratic candidates over Republicans by 52 to 38 per cent, the poll showed.

The survey also found that US voters, 54 to 30 per cent, trusted the news media more than Trump to tell the truth about important issues. Republicans were the only group that trusted Trump more than the media, by 72 to 12 per cent.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,038 voters nationwide from September 6 to 9, with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.