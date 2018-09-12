Spain coach delighted after stunning win over Croatia

Luis Enrique was delighted with his Spanish side as he continued his winning start as Spain coach with a thumping win against Croatia.

The former Barcelona manager saw Spain destroy Croatia 6-0 here on Tuesday night to build on the 2-1 win over England on Saturday, with an impressive performance against the runners up in this summer’s World Cup, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We played at a great level… we pressured well. (Marco) Asensio scored two great goals (Sergio) Busquets was incredible and so were the two full backs… I don’t have anything negative to say about any of the players.”

The win means Spain have won their opening UEFA Nations League games and will reach the final four with two draws in their remaining matches.

“Qualification is well under way, but I am going to improve on what I have seen we can improve, even though we have played well. These 23 players have done well, but they have to maintain their level at their clubs to be called up in October.”