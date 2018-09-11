Sensex plunges 500 points; Nifty loses 150 points

The key Indian equity indices continued their steep fall for the second consecutive session on Tuesday with the benchmark Sensex losing 509 points and the Nifty50 down 150 points.

The domestic equity market was weighed down by a record low rupee and weak global markets.

The Indian rupee touched a new low of 72.74 on Tuesday which dampened the domestic investor sentiment. Globally, the ongoing US-China trade tensions subdued the markets.

All the sectors on the BSE ended in the red with consumer durable losing the most — 530.42 points or 2.57 per cent from its previous close — followed by banking and auto counters.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange provisionally closed at 11,287.50 points, lower by 150.60 points or 1.32 per cent from the previous close of 11,438.10 points.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened at 38,017.49 points, closed at 37,413.13 points (3.30 p.m.), lower by 509.04 points or 1.34 per cent from the previous close of 37,922.17 points.

It touched a high of 38,043.27 points and a low of 37,361.20 points during the day.