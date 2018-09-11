Neelu Vaghela inspired by Kareena Kapoor

Actress Neelu Vaghela took inspiration from Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for her new show.

In the latest show “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”, Neelu is seen playing Satya Devi, who is a doting mother and a lawyer.

Kareena’s performance as a lawyer in the movie “Aitraaz” helped Neelu to ace her performance of a lawyer in the show.

“The moment I got to know that I would be playing a lawyer, the first person that came to my mind was Kareena Kapoor. I was blown away by her performance as an advocate in ‘Aitraaz’,” Neelu said in a statement.

“I don’t know how many times I have watched the movie to observe her body language and mannerisms as an advocate. It really helped to get into the character of a lawyer,” she added.