Macron’s popularity declines to 29%

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has declined to 29 per cent, his lowest approval rating since he took office in May 2017, according to a poll.

Macron’s popularity fell by 12 percentage points since June, said the survey, reported public radio station France Inter on Tuesday.

The poll connected the fall to the several controversies that have followed Macron since June, including a case of violence against his security officer and deputy chief of staff Alexandre Benalla, his decision to build a swimming pool in the presidential summer residence in Bregancon on the Mediterranean coast and the resignation in the last two weeks of two of his most popular ministers Nicolas Hulot and Laura Flessel, reports Efe news.