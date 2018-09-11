Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on LoC

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that the Pakistan Army “initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing” with small arms, automatics and mortars from 2 p.m. in Naoshera sector and from 4.45 p.m. in Krishna Ghati sector.

“The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. There are no reports of any casualty or damage on our side so far,” he said.