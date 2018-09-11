August domestic passenger vehicles’ sales down 2.46%: SIAM

Sales of domestic passenger vehicles declined by 2.46 per cent in August 2018, data showed on Tuesday.

According to the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), sales of passenger vehicles — cars, utility vehicles and vans — slipped by 2.46 per cent to 2,87,186 units from 2,94,416 units sold in the corresponding period of last year.

The off-take of the sub-segment such as passenger cars dipped by 1.03 per cent during the month under review to 1,96,847 units.

Similarly, utility vehicles’ sales declined in August. The off-take was lower by 7.11 per cent during the month to 73,073 units.

However, sales of vans increased by 2.41 per cent to 17,266 units.