GoAir offers low-fare tickets for travel till September 30

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday launched a new sales scheme which offers tickets as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for travel during September 10-30.

Tickets are available currently and would be on sale till September 12, GoAir said in statement.

According to the company, this offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates and fares will vary from sector to sector.

“This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks. Booking period will be from 10th September, 2018 to 12th September, 2018 for the travel period from 10th September, 2018 to 30th September, 2018,” the statement said.