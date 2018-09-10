Business travel a social status for millenials: Report

Almost 60 per cent of the people between 19-34 years of age consider business travel a status symbol and also an upward movement in life, reports the OnRoute survey by technology-driven budget hotel franchise brand FabHotels.

“OnRoute – the Business Edition” is FabHotels’ first consumer survey which highlights that millennials today benchmark business travel with success.

As many as 92 per cent of millennials nowadays eagerly look forward to their next business trip making it the most coveted business perk while 46 per cent business travellers spend their leisure time during business trips in exploring the destination, said a statement.

As per the survey, in the past six months, 4 out of every 10 respondents have travelled more than five times on a business trip. Also, slightly more than 45 per cent respondents travelled to meet their teams in other cities, while around 42 per cent travelled to sign up new business.

The pan-India survey saw the participation of 5000 plus respondents who are frequent business travellers. The cities that participated were Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Some of the respondents were also from Goa, Ahmedabad, Kerala, Chandigarh, Raipur, Bijnor, Meerut, Jammu, Lucknow, Cochin, Vadodara, Nasik.

Business trips are also apparently a great opportunity to catch up with some ‘me’ time. More than 45 per cent respondents like to carry their favourite books while on the go while 22 per cent carry their work-out gear with them while travelling.

Infact 33 per cent of the respondents also said that they would like to meet someone romantically on a business trip.

Commenting on the survey findings, Vaibhav Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, FabHotels said, “We are thrilled to have received a great response with users participating across tier 1 and 2 cities. The OnRoute findings reveal the changing psyche of Millennial travellers who are open, social and love to travel.”