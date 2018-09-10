Bring petrol, diesel under GST: Karnataka CM

Amid protests over rising fuel prices in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said the petroleum products should be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding his government would think over reducing cess on diesel and petrol.

He said the cess imposed on petrol and diesel in Karnataka was “lowest” in the country yet he would hold discussion with his officials to see if it can be reduced further.

Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal- Secular has extended its support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress to protest against the rising fuel prices.

He said the Chief Ministers of all the states should take up the issue of including petroleum products in the GST.

Kumaraswamy will also meet Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Monday afternoon.