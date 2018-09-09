Thousands march ahead of climate summit in San Francisco

Thousands of people took to the streets of San Francisco to demand “real leadership” in the fight against climate change, four days ahead of the Global Climate Action Summit taking place in the city.

The “Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice” march on Saturday was part of a global day of action that includes demonstrations in dozens of cities throughout the world, reports Efe news.

“We need real leadership in the fight against climate change and the current administration in Washington is failing. That is why people are out on the street,” Analisa Freitas, campaign manager for one of the groups that organised the march, told Efe.

“Everybody is marching: environmental groups, unions, women’s organisations, Latino organisations. This march is absolutely intersectional because climate change is a threat to absolutely everyone,” Freitas, who is part of the Peoples Climate Movement, said.

The march was organised to take place ahead of the September 12-14 Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, in which political, social and business leaders from around the world will meet to discuss international commitments to fight climate change.

Some of the world-renowned celebrities, activists and leaders who are expected to attend the summit include actors Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin, musician Rocky Dawuni, former US Vice President Al Gore, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and conservationist Jane Goodall.