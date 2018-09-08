Rapper Mac Miller dead

Rapper-producer Mac Miller, who began his rise in the music industry in his late teens, has died. He was 26.

“He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends, and fans,” his family wrote in a statement obtained by CNN through Miller’s publicist.

There were no details on the cause of his death.

The Los Angeles Police Department told CNN that officers responded to a call for a death investigation at the 11600 block of Valleycrest Road here just before Friday noon local time.

The coroner’s office will handle the investigation, according to police.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm McCormick, started his journey in music as a teenager by putting out mixtapes in his native Pittsburgh. In 2012, his first album, “Blue Slide Park,” became the first independent debut album to hit the top of the Billboard chart in more than 16 years. Miller was 19.

He released his fifth studio album, “Swimming,” last month.

He was set to perform a series of concerts in support of the record starting in late October, with the opener scheduled to take place at the Greek Theatre here.

“Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artiste, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humour that touched everyone he met,” Tom Corson, co-chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Warner Bros. Records, Miller’s label, said in a statement.

“Mac’s death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

At times, Miller’s personal life attracted as much — if not more — attention than his professional accomplishments, particularly in the case of his relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

The pair dated for almost two years and recorded multiple songs together, including “My favourite part” and “The way”. Grande and Miller ended their relationship in May.

Shortly after their split, Grande started dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The couple got engaged weeks later.