Belgium thrash Scotland 4-0 in friendly

Belgium maintained the level of play that carried them to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in a friendly tie against Scotland, cruising to a 4-0 win.

Michy Batshuayi, who scored twice on Friday, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard were the authors of Scotland’s worst home defeat since 1973, reports Efe news.

The Red Devils, who finished third at the World Cup after losing in the semis to eventual winners France, were impressive in the contest at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, a tune-up for Belgium’s UEFA Nations League opener next week against Iceland.

Lukaku was the first to strike, redirecting a Thorgan Hazard pass into the net in the 28th minute after a defensive blunder by the Scots.

Conceding the goal left the hosts demoralized and Eden Hazard made it 2-0 barely a minute into the second half, six minutes before assisting on the first of Batshuayi’s two markers.

Batshuayi got his second in the 60th minute to complete the 4-0 rout.