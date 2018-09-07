Different denim fittings for different body shapes

Denim is a clothing staple for any man. Whether you like to dress simple and easy-going, or trendy and sharp – theres something for everyone so make sure you are opting for the right one.

Suvarna Kale – head of design at Blackberrys and Sandeep Khapra, head of design – menswear at Max Fashion share the perfect guide for the types of denim for your body shape.

* Slim fit: If you have a lean body and slender legs avoid getting for the loosely fitted denim. This might make you look lankier. Denim should always be fitted to your body. Go for the slim fit jeans and make sure you have a bit of breathing room in it. Pair up this denim with the long casual coat or denim jackets and boots.

* Regular fit: If you suspect yourself as a fit person then the regular fitted jeans or the casual fitting can give you the desired looks. Sometimes choosing the right kind of denim can be a task for you, as you need to choose the ones, which are neither skin fitted nor too baggy.

Go for the jeans, which give some air to pass while bragging your thigh muscle. A simple shirt can be a complete game changer when you have the right pair of denim. Try the regular fit denim as they lend an extra notch to your prim casual look and paired up the leather shoes.

* Loose fit: Athletic or bigger guys have the best option to go with the loose-fitted jeans. This will help you look a little leaner offering some room through hip and thigh. You can wear these jeans for a longer period of time as they won’t make you sweat and will make you feel comfortable. Don up loose fitted jeans with the funky t-shirts and get the look of a hipster.

* Classic fit: It is more like a regular fit but with more room in it. The classic fits are the ones, which are loose from the legs, not hugging any part of your body. The camouflage-patterned cargos are the best to portray your muscular thighs in it. Impactful clothes hold the power of assuring you are cloaked in confidence.