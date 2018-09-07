Bugti case: Musharraf petitions SC to return Rs 2 million surety

Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf on Friday petitioned the Supreme Court to return Rs 2 million submitted as surety bonds in the 2006 murder case of Balochistan nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

The former military chief was indicted in the case in January 2015, but was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in 2016.

In the petition, filed by the former leader’s lawyer, Musharraf contended that he was acquitted in the case and therefore should be returned the bond money.

The apex court constituted a three-member bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and the petition’s hearing was fixed for September 12.

Musharraf had submitted two bail bonds worth Rs 1 million each, following which, his bail was approved.

Bugti, former Chief Minister of Balochistan, was killed in an explosion in a cave where he had taken refuge during a military crackdown ordered by Musharraf, who was the country’s President and Army Chief at that time.

His killing sparked nationwide protests. Two co-accused — Musharraf’s then Interior Minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and former Home Minister of Balochistan Mir Shoaib Nowsherwani — were also indicted in the murder case.

However, they were also acquitted later.