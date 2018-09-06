3-match suspension for PSG forward Mbappe for shoving opponent

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was handed a three-match suspension from the French Professional Football League (LFP) for shoving opponent in last weekend’s Ligue 1 match against promoted side Nimes.

The 19-year-old Mbappe put PSG 3-2 up with a spectacular shot, but was sent off as he angrily shoved Nimes player Teji Savanier onto the ground following a bad foul. Savanier was also shown a red card for his foul. reports Xinhua news agency.

Talking about his retaliatory action, Mbappe said that he would not hesitate to do the same thing again.

Mbappe has notched four goals in three appearances for PSG this season.

He will miss the next three domestic matches against Saint-Etienne, Rennes and Reims, it was announced on Wednesday.