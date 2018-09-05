Doval’s remark on Kashmir constitution unwarranted: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday took exception to National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s remark that separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was an “aberration”.

PDP senior leader and spokesman Rafi Mir said: “Such inflections and unwarranted remarks of Doval when Kashmir is reeling under trouble and witnessing a political turmoil, shows the insensitivity of the NSA towards the people of Kashmir.”

Doval on Tuesday said the separate constitution of Jammu and Kashmir was “probably an aberration as the sovereignty of the country cannot be compromised”. The NSA was speaking at a book launch in Delhi.

Mir also said: “It is unfortunate that when a Muslim majority state rejected the two nation theory and went on to accede to a Hindu majority nation with trust, we are being harassed and pushed to the wall by these assaults on our state’s special status.

“I would like the NSA to know that the Instrument of Accession is a valid legal document and nobody should forget the essence of Clause 8 of the Instrument of Accession, which shows in its opening sentence that the instrument did not in any way effect the sovereignty in and over the acceding state.”