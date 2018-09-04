Variety and choice for female actors on upswing: Taapsee Pannu

Hyderabad, Things have become much better for female actors as variety and choice for them are on an upswing, says Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.

Compared to offers when she made her film debut eight years ago, Taapsee said the kind of roles that they get now has changed.

“The choice of films has become better, now the variety of female characters is more, and yes, of course things have become much, much better (for female actors),” the Pink star told PTI.

“The variety has become better…the choice of films is more…the variety of films for a female character…”

Taapsee’s hands are full but she does not want to believe she is now at the peak phase of her career.

“No, I don’t think so; I don’t want to think it also.

That means, after I reached the peak there is a decline, so I would rather expect that this is not the peak and better things to come,” the 31-year-old actor said.

Taapsee said her best is yet to come, and she is enjoying the “juggling” between the Telugu film industry and Bollywood.

“I am really enjoying, that’s why I am able to do it (in both Telugu and Hindi films); I don’t think if it’s difficult, I would do it the way I am doing it since the past so many years. So, I am really enjoying it”, she said.

Taapsee shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Pink’ and her latest movie ‘Manmarziyaan’, a romantic-comedy-drama, with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal is slated for September 14 release.

“They (Amitabh and Abhishek) are very similar people in terms of some small things like body language and walking style. As actors and human beings, they are very different,” she said.