IAF MiG crashes near Jodhpur

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG aircraft crashed near Jodhpur in Rajasthan during a routine mission on Tuesday, the Defence PRO said. Both pilot and co-pilot ejected safely.

The MiG 27 fighter jet airborne from Jodhpur came down near Devriya village.

The pilots avoided dense residential colonies and the jet crashed on an open field, Colonel Sombit Ghosh, Defence PRO, said.

A major accident was averted by the timely decision of the pilots, he said.

Thick smoke emanated from the spot, as villagers rushed to the site.

A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident, Ghosh said.

Eyewitness Champalal said that two-to-three fighter planes were flying when one of them was seen emanating smoke. It came down suddenly with a loud noise and the area was engulfed in thick smoke.

The pilots were taken to a hospital in an air ambulance