Open House

Better Alliance In South Would Be Crucial

Read the Cover Story ‘Poll Drum for 2019 Begins’ and agree with the author’s view that BJP’s agenda to win 2019 general elections is to polarize 50 percent of the population while Congress is uniting whole opposition to attain at a comfortable 50 percent vote bank. However, I would have loved to read some more stanza on the undecided or parties that are equidistant from both Congress and the BJP. In my opinion, these parties would go with the momentum as it was visible during the election of Deputy Speaker of the Rajya Sabha. In South India too, I think both the national parties have very little presence and author is quite right that whoever makes better alliance would have an edge.

Pooja Thakur, Patna

Rahul Committed Self Goal in Europe

At a time when the country is preparing for the biggest of all battles in 2019, where Rahul Gandhi will be pitted against the most ruthless of Indian leaders, Mr. Modi, was it judicious of him to raise the issue of Sikh riots or to compare the RSS with the Muslim Brotherhood and annoy a section of Hindus? What was the need to fall into the Hindu-Muslim trap, especially since Modi and the RSS would love to walk that path? Rather committing these self goals, the Gandhi scion should have stood with the issues that unsettle both BJP and the RSS.

Rajnish Bhardwaj, Bhopal

RSS Challenge to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Love Guru’ Avatar

Rahul Gandhi has pulled no punches while attacking the RSS, the mothership of the Sangh Parivar but has also repeatedly said that his Congress party and he hold no personal animosity against any one — to prove this, Gandhi dramatically hugged Narendra Modi in parliament in July. The hug outwitted Modi, a known master of the photo-op. Now, Gandhi’s Love Guru avatar has been brilliantly challenged by the RSS which has indicated it will invite him and other prominent opposition leaders to a talk by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Delhi next month.

Ravi Ujjwal, Kolkata

Jolt To Middle East Transformation Program

There is now a consensus that any political transformation of the Middle East — a long-cherished goal of both US policymakers and millions who live there — will not be achieved by revolution, foreign intervention or civil war. The failure of the Arab Spring, the disastrous consequences of the US-led invasion of Iraq, and the ongoing catastrophe in Syria have shattered fantasies of sudden change.

Shabbir Jama, Hyderabad