It’s because of Salim Khan that I became Shah Rukh Khan: SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who marked his presence at the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted game show “Dus Ka Dum 3”, says he owes his success and fame to Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The 52-year-old actor, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go.”

Shah Rukh participated in the show with actress Rani Mukerji. They relived memories of their film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film.

The “Raees” star will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Salman is currently shooting for film “Bharat”.