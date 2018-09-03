Aishwarya calls for economic empowerment of women

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent support to IMC Ladies’ Wing’s Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition, and says it is vital to promote economic empowerment of women.

“For more than thirty years, the Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition has positioned itself as a prime destination for fresh, new talented entrepreneurs who need a platform to launch themselves.

“Economic empowerment of women is a national agenda, and by supporting this exhibition, I have the honour in supporting the economic empowerment of our women,” Aishwarya said in a statement.

The actress will be the chief guest at the event, to be held at the NSCI Dome @ NSCI on September 5 and September 6.

“I am honoured and privileged to be invited as the chief guest here to represent the women of our times, the burgeoning entrepreneurs and future powerful and promising stalwarts,” Aishwarya added.

Featuring 240 participants, the event includes displays of fine jewellery, fashion, lifestyle and gourmet foods, making it a delight for shoppers of all kinds.

“The vision of the IMC Ladies’ Wing is to empower women entrepreneurs and encourage them towards greater success in their endeavours. This exhibition presents the immense creativity of women entrepreneurs who do not have a retail presence and offers opportunities for them to be mentored by experts in different fields,” said Mohana Nair, President of the Wing.

Kaushika Hemdev, Chairperson, Exhibition Committee, has thanked for support from advisory board Kokilaben Ambani, Urvi Piramal and Bina Modi, and said they are honoured to host Aishwarya as well as guests of honour, Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, actor Ronit Roy and singer Sonu Nigam.

This time, the exhibit has included 15 NGOs in its list of participants.