Technology could be great enabler of speedy justice delivery system: President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that technology could be a great enabler of a speedy justice delivery system as he exhorted lawyers not to seek adjournments except in unavoidable circumstances.

“Technology can be a great enabler for speedy justice delivery system” the President said while asking the legal fraternity to shun the culture of seeking adjournments as a matter of routine.

Saying that there was a “culture of seeking adjournments as a norm rather than an exception” the President called for curbing the practice and expressed the confidence that the “entire legal fraternity will resolve not to seek adjournments except in absolutely unavoidable circumstances.”

The President said this while inaugurating a day-long national conference on “Technology, Training, and Infrastructure: Keys to Speedy Justice” and “The Changing Face of Legal Education in India” organised by the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association.

Pointing out that the “judges are over burdened with sheer volume of cases ” and as a “consequence, the Indian legal system is marked by long delays” Kovind referred to the steps taken by the government to reduce the backlog of cases including the merger of tribunals.

Infrastructure gaps and considerable vacancies, particularly in subordinate courts, were amongst the reasons for delays in the justice delivery system, he said.