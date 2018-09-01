HC in Pakistan gets 1st woman CJ

Justice Tahira Safdar was sworn in as the first woman chief justice in Pakistan’s Balochistan High Court on Saturday.

She is the first woman ever to take the position of a chief justice in a Pakistan high court, the Dawn reported.

She was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor House in Balochistan. Senior judges and lawyers were present during the ceremony.

Safdar made history in 1982 when she became the first woman civil judge in Balochistan.

She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former President Pervez Musharraf for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.