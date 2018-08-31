4 killed in US civilian plane crash

Washington, Four people were killed when a civilian aircraft crashed at US Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, authorities said.

The Beechcraft B60 aircraft crashed on Thursday morning in a remote area of the base, several miles from the base’s main runway, spokeswoman of the base Jasmine Porterfield said, Xinhua reported.

The wreckage was discovered in a densely wooded area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane crashed while approaching Destin Executive Airport, located across the bay from the air base.

Authorities said a probe is under way and the victims, who departed from the central state of Ohio, are yet to be identified.