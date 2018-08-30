Modi in Kathmandu, will meet BIMSTEC leaders

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived here in Nepal on Thursday to participate in Fourth Bimstec Summit will be meeting heads of state from the member nations.

Modi was received by Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwor Pokhrel at the Kathmandu airport. All domestic and international flights were suspended for two hours ahead of his arrival.

Before participating in Bimstec inaugural session, Modi and other heads of state will jointly call on the President Bidhya Devi Bhandari followed by a luncheon meeting.

Modi will later meet Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena.

He will attend the Bimstec inagural session and deliver a speech. After the inaugural session, Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Nepalese and Bangladeshi counterparts K.P. Oli and Sheikh Hasina.

The Oli-Modi talks will focus on the progress made following their 2017 visits to each other’s nation.