Patna HC again pulls up CBI in Muzaffarpur case

he Patna High Court on Wednesday again pulled up the CBI for giving an unsatisfactory explanation for the transfer of a CBI officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

The court has also directed the probe agency to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) for the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice M.R. Shah, while hearing the case, has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director to monitor the case.

The court also asked the agency to speed up the probe in the case.

“The court has pulled up the CBI again over its unsatisfactory reply on the transfer of CBI Superintendent of Police J.P. Mishra probing the case,” a government lawyer said.

The court also directed the Bihar government to submit details of all shelter homes run by the NGOs in the next hearing of the case on September 17.

Last week, the court had expressed unhappiness over the CBI’s failure to submit a progress report in the court in connection with the mass rapes at the Muzaffarpur shelter home and explain the sudden transfer of the CBI official probing the case.

Mishra, who was transferred to Patna barely two months ago, was sent out on August 21 as the Superintendent in the office of the Deputy Inspector General (Patna Range).

The Patna High Court is monitoring the CBI probe into the case.

Among those arrested and jailed for the multiple rapes is journalist Brajesh Thakur. Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had to resign after it became known that her husband was in close touch with Thakur.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.