Manohar Parrikar to fly to US for treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted in a private hospital in Mumbai, is expected to fly to the US later on Wednesday, an official said.

Parrikar had returned to Goa on August 22 from the US but was admitted in a Mumbai hospital within hours of his return.

“He was scheduled to return to Goa on Wednesday. But his family members wanted him to return to the US for further treatment,” a senior BJP leader said requesting anonymity.

Parrikar’s aide and former BJP MLA Sidharth Kuncolienkar told reporters that he was being shifted to the US because he was suffering from indigestion and he would be returning to Goa shortly.

Parrikar, who was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February this year and was treated in a New York medical facility from March to June.

On August 10, Parrikar had again left for the US for the follow-up of his treatment.