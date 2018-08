Indian athlete Swapna Barman created history by winning gold in the women’s heptathlon event at the 2018 Asian Games here on Wednesday.

This is the first ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad.

Swapna posted a score of 6026 points. Wang Qingling of China scored 5954 to take silver while Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki produced her personal best of 5873 to bag the bronze medal.