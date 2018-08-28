SC seeks report on Assam draft NRC ramification

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report on the ramifications, including advantages and disadvantages, of giving another opportunity to the 40 lakh people who were not included in the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Rohinton Fali Nariman directed the Assam state co-ordinator Prateek Hajela to submit the report by September 4.

Fixing the next hearing for September 5, the top court made it clear that the report should to be submitted to the court alone.

The court said the date for the commencement of receiving claims and objections, which at present is August 30, has to be postponed.

It directed Hajela to specify the time required to complete the verification process on the basis of claims and objections from those left out of the draft NRC.